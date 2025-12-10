403
Trum defends his economic record, claims his policies drive down prices
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump defended his economic agenda on Tuesday, asserting that his policies are effectively lowering costs for Americans while increasing wages. He criticized Democrats for what he described as overstated concerns about affordability.
“We’re bringing those prices down rapidly — lower prices, bigger paychecks,” Trump declared during a Pennsylvania event focused on economic issues. He insisted that inflation is being “crushed” under his administration and emphasized that Americans are “getting much higher wages.”
Trump went on to claim, “But they have a new word. They always have a hoax. The new word is ‘affordability.’ Prices are coming down. Their prices — it’s a hoax.”
He also highlighted record levels of oil and fuel production, suggesting that this surge is helping reduce costs throughout the economy. Additionally, he said that “rent prices are down” and dairy prices “are coming down very strongly,” and he noted that the cost of Thanksgiving turkeys fell “33% compared to the Biden era.”
Speaking at what was announced as the first in a series of domestic economic-focused trips, Trump emphasized his plan to remove taxes on tips and overtime, describing it as a substantial benefit for working families. He also promoted his tariff approach, asserting that it generated “hundreds of billions” in revenue for the United States and encouraged new manufacturing investment.
“My favorite word is ‘tariff,’” he stated, suggesting that the tariffs have successfully incentivized companies to return to the US. “Tariffs are bringing us hundreds of billions of dollars…steel companies are coming to Pennsylvania now because they don’t want to pay 25%, 50%, 100% tariffs.”
Trump further criticized Federal Reserve officials appointed under former President Joe Biden, implying that some governors “may be not authorized to be there,” and reiterated his longstanding accusation regarding Biden’s use of an "autopen."
