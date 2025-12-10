After Bigg Boss 19, Farhana Bhatt May Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Next Here's What We Know About Her Possible Entry

Farrhana Bhatt, the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 19, is slated to join Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Read on for more information.

After making news on Colours TV's Bigg Boss 19, actress and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt is apparently preparing for another reality program. Laila Majnu, the show's first runner-up, is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Farrhana Bhatt's Bigg Boss 19 experience was nothing short of exhilarating. Throughout the season, she was involved in multiple fights, which helped her become a household name. Following her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, she is slated to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Read on for more information.

Farrhana Bhatt revealed to Filmygyan that she is keen in taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 2015. She also claimed that she has already gotten an invitation to appear on the show. Fans and social media fans are thrilled to watch her move on from the Bigg Boss 19 house to executing dangerous feats. However, formal confirmation of the candidates for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is still expected.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosts the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which focusses on stunts. Earlier in November, the Singham Again director appeared on Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode and confirmed his comeback to television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which would premiere next year.

The final season of Khatron ke Khiladi, season 14, was won by TV actor Karan Veer Mehra. Contestants from that season include Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz, and Shalin Bhanot, among others.