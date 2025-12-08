403
Merz files five thousand defamation complaints over online comments
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reportedly filed nearly 5,000 defamation complaints in response to online comments, according to reports. The filings, dating from 2021 to February 2025 when Merz was a Bundestag member, include police files and correspondence from law firms representing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader.
The complaints were sparked by offensive remarks including terms such as “a**hole” and “filthy drunk,” with at least one police search of a defendant’s home later ruled unlawful by a court. In another incident, authorities searched the residence of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman who had referred to Merz as a “little Nazi,” seizing her phone, which she used to communicate with medical and caregiving staff.
The volume of complaints has led observers to describe Merz as “one of the most sensitive politicians” in Germany’s history. A lawyer representing one of those investigated called the response “a complete overreaction of the justice system.”
Merz’s approval rating has fallen to 22%, a record low, according to a recent poll. The coalition government has faced challenges related to the cost-of-living crisis and has been affected by disputes over immigration, pensions, and military service reforms.
