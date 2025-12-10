403
Zelenskyy Highlights Italy’s Diplomatic Role During Rome Visit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that he had a “very substantive” discussion in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, praising Italy’s contribution to shaping diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing peace efforts.
Zelenskyy posted on Telegram that he updated Meloni on the progress of Ukraine’s negotiation team and stressed that Kyiv and Rome are coordinating diplomatic measures as deliberations over a US-backed peace plan continue.
“We appreciate Italy’s active role in generating practical ideas and defining steps to bring peace closer. We are counting greatly on Italy’s continued support – it matters for Ukraine,” he commented.
The Ukrainian leader also expressed gratitude for Italy’s latest energy assistance package, which includes equipment he said will help protect families and communities from Russian attacks.
“This is exactly what will support Ukrainian families, our people, children, and everyday life in our cities and communities, which continue to endure constant Russian attacks. We must protect lives. Thank you, Italy!” Zelenskyy emphasized.
During his Italian visit, Zelenskyy met Pope Leo XIV at the pontiff’s residence in Castel Gandolfo.
According to the Vatican, their conversation centered on the Moscow-Kyiv conflict.
Leo stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue to secure a “just and lasting peace.”
Zelenskyy, in turn, briefed the pope on diplomatic efforts involving the United States and extended an invitation for the pope to visit Ukraine.
