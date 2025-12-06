No Peace While Palestinians Remain 'Eternal Refugees', Says Spain's FM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Madrid's early recognition of a Palestinian state provided the country with key leverage in mediation efforts, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, stressing that peace cannot be built on the“eternal refugee status” of an entire people.

Albares was speaking at a high-level panel at the Doha Forum titled“Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation.” He was joined by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani; Kaja Kallas, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for the European Union; and Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Türkiye discussion, moderated by CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, addressed the deep diplomatic fissures caused by the war in Gaza. Amanpour pressed the Spanish Minister on the controversial timing of Spain's decision, alongside Ireland and Norway, to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Asked to define what leverage the declaration had generated, Albares rejected the criticism that the move was a void movement. He said the recognition served as a catalyst, prompting a wave of similar acknowledgments from other nations, including permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“Working for peace always gives you leverage. We were the first, and we were leading the way towards what we all know... is the real path for security and for peace for both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said described the decision as one born of pure humanity and justice, rather than mere political maneuvering:“I don't see why in the world we would assume that the Palestinian people is the only people in the world that are eternally condemned to be a people of refugees”.

He pointed out that the international community cannot accept violence as the only method of interaction in the region his continent's history, Albares posed a rhetorical question about the potential for transformation in the Middle East, noting the creation of the European Union as proof that borders, once viewed as a“curse” and a cause for war, can be turned into instruments of co-operation.

However, Spain's top diplomat stressed that moral arguments mean little without action. Pointing to the reported death toll of 70,000 Palestinians, including many children, he said that anyone who believes in the UN Charter“cannot remain unmoved” and must act.

Albares also announced that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Madrid this Wednesday to continue these diplomatic efforts.

The Minister laid out a broad blueprint for a future Palestinian state: a single authority governing both the West Bank and Gaza, linked by a corridor with access to the sea, and anchored by Jerusalem as its capital. Realising this vision, he stressed, requires an immediate halt to illegal settlements and settler violence, as well as a massive reconstruction effort in Gaza.“The day we will have achieved [this]... we will have achieved what Europe stands for. It's peace and the respect of international law and international humanitarian law,” Albares said.