Cross-border Payments Market is USD 205.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3%
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) 4th December 2025 – Rising international numbers of visitors are presenting considerable prospects for the cross-border payments market. The tourism-related financial ecosystem, which includes hotel, shopping, transportation, and entertainment, is experiencing a surge in international transactions as consumers use the internet to travel abroad. According to U.N. Tourism, approximately 690 million visitors visited abroad between January and June 2025, an increase of 33 million over the same time previous year.
The proliferation of digital banking and fintech ecosystems contributes to revenue growth in the cross-border payment market. Businesses worldwide are gradually transitioning to digital platforms for real-time payment processing, currency conversion, and risk management. According to a World Economic Forum (WEF) poll, around 51% of 227 global firms have shown an increasing need for fintech services. These variables are driving innovation and revenue growth in the cross-border payments industry.
However, Companies have to make substantial efforts to ensuring compliance with various standards governing data protection, anti-money laundering (AML), and counter-terrorism financing. This increases compliance costs and complicates payment operations, affecting overall liquidity and consumer happiness. Furthermore, these extra regulatory restrictions reduce market efficiency and discourage smaller enterprises from entering or expanding into the cross-border payments sector.
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
Digital wallet is expected to generate a substantial growth rate by 2033. The increasing number of smartphones is changing consumer behavior, which is driving the rise in the usage of digital wallets. Companies are progressively incorporating digital wallet solutions into their ecosystems to improve consumer access and make them suitable for cross-border transactions.
TBCASoft, an on-chain finance developer located in the United States, announced a strategic alliance with Octopus Cards Limited, Hong Kong's largest stored-value payment provider, on October 2nd, 2025, to enable cross-border QR code payments.
Business-to-Business (B2B) segment accounts for the largest revenue share in 2025. B2B transactions are at the center of international trade; they are basically high-value, regular, and mission-critical payments between businesses.
This segment's commercial development is primarily attributed to the rising use of real-time payment infrastructure, integrated treasury solutions, and API-driven banking networks, which enable corporations to transfer funds more swiftly and transparently.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
North America registered the highest market share in the Cross-border Payments Market. Collaborations between BFSI and fintech businesses to incorporate digital cross-border payment solutions are driving revenue development in the area.
Banks and fintechs are embracing digital infrastructure to ease cross-border flows, improve liquidity management, and deliver quicker, more dependable payment solutions to institutional and corporate clients. These partnerships generate new revenue streams by allowing banking institutions to expand their share of remittance volumes and B2C payment transactions.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 10.4% by 2033. China is developing a universal QR code system to facilitate cross-border payments. For example, on September 17th, 2025, China launched a universal QR code system pilot project to overcome interoperability issues with outside wallets. The launch of the digital yuan (e-CNY) puts China at the forefront of central bank digital currency (CBDC) development.
Furthermore, UPI development and faster cross-border payments are accelerating digital payment infrastructure across Asia Pacific. For example, on October 7, 2025, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was formally launched in Qatar. Furthermore, Thunes worked with EzyRemit to improve global cross-border payment capabilities.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Cross-border Payments Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Cross-border Payments Market report is:
•PayPal Holdings, Inc.
•Stripe, Inc.
•Bank of England
•JPMorgan Chase & Co.
•Razorpay
•Bank of America Corporation
•Mastercard
•VertoFX Ltd
•Thunes Financial Services LLC
•Flywire Corporation
•Alipay
•Verto
•Visa Inc
•Convera Holdings, LLC.
•Citigroup Inc.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Mastercard: On 5th November 2024, Mastercard launched Pay Local, a new project to improve cross-border payments with seamless digital wallet integration. Mastercard Pay Local, which was launched ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival, allows customers to link their Mastercard debit or credit cards directly to local digital wallets in different countries. This innovation is intended to simplify global transactions for both local consumers and overseas travelers by providing a frictionless payment experience that eliminates the need for separate wallet setups or prepaid account top-ups.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Cross-border Payments Market on the transaction type, payment type, payment method, end-use and region:
•Transaction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Outbound Payments
•Inbound Payments
•Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Business-to-Business (B2B)
•Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
•Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
•Consumer-to-Business (C2B)
•Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Bank Transfers
•Card-based Payments
•Digital Wallets
•Mobile Payments
•Digital Currency
•Others
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Businesses
•Individuals
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•North America
•Europe
•Asia Pacific
•Latin America
•Middle East & Africa
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Mastercard: On 5th November 2024, Mastercard launched Pay Local, a new project to improve cross-border payments with seamless digital wallet integration. Mastercard Pay Local, which was launched ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival, allows customers to link their Mastercard debit or credit cards directly to local digital wallets in different countries. This innovation is intended to simplify global transactions for both local consumers and overseas travelers by providing a frictionless payment experience that eliminates the need for separate wallet setups or prepaid account top-ups.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Cross-border Payments Market on the transaction type, payment type, payment method, end-use and region:
•Transaction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Outbound Payments
•Inbound Payments
•Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Business-to-Business (B2B)
•Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
•Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
•Consumer-to-Business (C2B)
•Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Bank Transfers
•Card-based Payments
•Digital Wallets
•Mobile Payments
•Digital Currency
•Others
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•Businesses
•Individuals
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
•North America
•Europe
•Asia Pacific
•Latin America
•Middle East & Africa
