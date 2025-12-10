403
Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to make an official trip to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Dec. 10-11, according to an announcement by Kazakhstan’s presidential press service Akorda on Monday via Telegram.
Officials stated that during his visit, Pezeshkian will engage in high-level discussions with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The agenda for the meetings includes exploring ways to enhance Kazakh-Iranian collaboration in areas such as trade, the economy, transportation, logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian sectors.
In addition to his Kazakhstan visit, Pezeshkian is expected to travel to Turkmenistan in the near future, Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani noted on US social media platform X on Monday.
