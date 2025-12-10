403
Thai–Cambodian Border Clashes Forces Mass Evacuations
(MENAFN) More than half a million civilians have fled frontline communities as intense fighting flared for a fourth consecutive day along the Thailand–Cambodia border, officials from both nations confirmed Wednesday.
“Over 400,000 people have been evacuated to safe shelters,” Thai Defense Ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri told reporters, noting that more than 700 schools have been shuttered.
“Thailand stands firmly for peace but peace must come with safety and security of our citizens,” Surasant added, according to video from his briefing.
Thai authorities say large-scale displacement has occurred across seven provinces bordering Cambodia.
On the Cambodian side, more than 127,000 residents have also been forced to leave their homes as both militaries exchange heavy fire, media reported.
Casualty reports indicate at least 14 dead — including nine Cambodian civilians and five Thai soldiers — since the clashes erupted Monday.
Media said nine Cambodian civilians, including one infant, and 46 others were wounded by Thai attacks.
Schools have been closed on both sides of the frontier, with some facilities converted into emergency shelters.
“Fierce fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces is continuing for a fourth day today, with Cambodian troops launching rocket, mortar and artillery bombardments,” Thai PBS reported.
Each government has accused the other of triggering the surge in violence, which breaches a ceasefire agreement signed in October during a meeting attended by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.
Washington has voiced “concern” over the escalating conflict, and Trump is expected to speak with both national leaders.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated Bangkok’s stance: “Thailand’s position remains the status quo. No ceasefire.”
The two Southeast Asian neighbors have long contested sections of their shared border, leading to periodic clashes over the past several decades.
