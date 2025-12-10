IISF 2025 Concludes In Panchkula With A Record 200,000 Participants

The IISF 2025 event recorded an impressive attendance of over 200,000 participants, comprising 1,800 students, 167 educators, and 32 resource individuals. This participation spanned several key activities, including the Hackathon, Gurukula, Science and Technology Village, Nari Shakti, Youth Science Congress, and the Thought Leaders' Roundtable. According to the release, specialised tracks such as New Age Technology, Blue Economy, Himalaya in Changing Climate, and Clean & Nuclear Energy also witnessed high engagement. The curtain-raiser alone saw more than 1,600 delegates, surpassing previous records.

Governor Praises IISF's Role in 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

On the occasion of the Closing and Valedictory Ceremony of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, Panchkula, Haryana, Governor of Haryana Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with First Lady Mitra Ghosh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. D Senthil Pandiyan, IAS, Joint Secretary, MoES; Suryachandra A Rao, Director, IITM; Shiv Kumar Sharma, National Organising Secretary, VIBHA; and other dignitaries were also present. Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said that IISF 2025 has powerfully demonstrated India's scientific strength and rising leadership in research and innovation. He noted that the festival reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a Viksit Bharat driven by science and technology. He highlighted Haryana's rapid growth into a science and technology hub under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with initiatives including the Haryana Science and Innovation Mission, university incubation hubs, agri-tech and climate-tech programmes, and robotics, drone, and coding labs in schools. He urged young minds to keep innovating and congratulated all participants for making IISF 2025 a historic success.

IISF 2025 Award Winners

* Jury Special Mention Award: Arunachal Pradesh State S & T Council, Tamil Nadu State Council for S & T, Amity University, MP Council for S & T, and Rajiv Gandhi S & T Commission.

* Creative Excellence in Display: Geological Survey of India, Chandigarh.

* Outstanding Visual Impact: Gujarat Council on Science and Technology.

* Outstanding Visitor Experience: ECIL and Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition.

* Best Educational Pavilion: National Council of Science Museums, Inter University Accelerator Centre, and ICMR.

* Most Engaging Pavilion: DRDO.

* Best Thematic Pavilion: Department of Biotechnology.

* Most Innovative Pavilion: CSIR.

* Excellence in Pavilion Design: Department of Science and Technology.

* Best Overall Pavilion: Ministry of Earth Sciences.

S & T Hackathon Winners

In the S & T Hackathon - Ideas for Viksit Bharat, Chitkara University won the first prize for its project "JanSamadhan", a civic-reporting application. Prizes of ₹50,000, ₹40,000, and ₹30,000 were awarded for the top three positions, with ₹20,000 each for ten consolation winners.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by D. Senthil Pandiyan, IAS. It concluded with a Vote of Thanks from Anoop Mahajan, a scientist at IITM, marking a dignified close to IISF 2025.

