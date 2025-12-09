Sachhsoft Client Renewrx Reaches Times Square In AI Healthtech Breakthrough

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sachhsoft, a global web and software development agency helping startups and enterprises build scalable, AI-driven digital platforms, proudly announced that its client RenewRx has been featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City. The moment marks a milestone in the intersection of AI, healthtech, and digital innovation, showcasing how data-driven software is transforming the U.S. startup landscape.RenewRx, a women's health platform starting in pregnancy, delivers personalized, data-informed wellness guidance and behavior-change support between medical visits. By bridging clinical care and daily health, RenewRx helps women take control of their well-being, making wellness easier to track, understand, and act on-while enabling practitioners to provide smarter, data-driven care.Developed by Sachhsoft, the AI-enabled platform integrates behavioral insights, responsive design, and automated data management to create a seamless, intuitive experience for both patients and practitioners."As AI continues to disrupt traditional industries, RenewRx represents the kind of forward-thinking innovation that defines the next chapter of digital health," said the CEO of Sachhsoft. "Seeing our client featured in Times Square isn't just a proud moment, it's a symbol of what's possible when great ideas meet intelligent technology. At Sachhsoft, we don't just build software, we engineer evolution. Our systems learn, adapt, and grow alongside our clients' needs."Fueling the Next Generation of AI-Powered StartupsFrom healthtech and fintech to retail and education, Sachhsoft's AI-integrated development framework enables startups and growing enterprises to:

1) Build platforms that continuously learn from user behavior and optimize automatically

2) Apply predictive analytics for real-time insights and smarter business decisions

3) Automate testing and performance tuning for speed and reliability

4) Deliver intelligent, human-centered digital experiences at scale

This announcement reflects Sachhsoft's expanding presence in the U.S., as the company partners with founders, incubators, and innovation hubs to accelerate digital transformation and turn AI concepts into scalable business platforms.

"Seeing RenewRx light up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square was truly emotional-a proud reminder of why we started: to help women feel supported, seen, and empowered," said Kelly Carter, Co-Founder and Chief Success Officer of RenewRx. "Times Square celebrates bold ideas coming to life, and RenewRx's journey from prototype to national visibility shows just how powerful that vision can be."

About Sachhsoft

Sachhsoft is a global software development agency helping startups and enterprises build AI-driven websites, mobile applications, and enterprise solutions. With teams across the U.S. and India, Sachhsoft combines automation, design thinking, and intelligent systems to deliver scalable technology that powers growth.

About RenewRx

RenewRx is a women's health platform that begins during pregnancy-when motivation and medical engagement are at their highest-and extends into lifelong cardiometabolic prevention. The platform converts provider care plans into personalized, data-driven coaching, enhanced by biometric monitoring and tailored strategies that align with each individual's unique lifestyle. Services are covered by insurance and bring practices new revenue among multiple benefits.