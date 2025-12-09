NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Announces Initial Successful Cases Completed With OneRF(R) Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System at the University Hospitals in Cleveland

Patients Reported Pain Relief Without Postoperative Complications Further Validates NeuroOne's Patented Platform Technology for Both Brain Ablation and Pain Management Procedures EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - December 9, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the“Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, has successfully used its OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System to treat two patients with facial pain suffering from trigeminal neuralgia at the University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. In August 2025, the Company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System, which leverages the Company's proprietary OneRF® Ablation platform technology for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting approximately 150,000 people in the United States annually(1). The trigeminal nerve is the main sensory nerve in the face associated with triggering excruciating pain for this condition. Dr. Michael Staudt, the Lincoln Endowed Chair in Brain Health and an Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery at University Hospitals, performed radiofrequency (“RF”) ablations on two patients suffering from trigeminal neuralgia. The ablations were performed in the operating room and both patients reported pain relief, without complications. With NeuroOne's multi-contact probe, the surgeon was able to ablate the relevant nerve branches without repositioning the probe each time. Dr. Staudt commented,“We are pleased with how NeuroOne's OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System performed ablations in these cases, and we look forward to adopting this tool in our clinical practice. We believe it offers patients and physicians meaningful advantages over other systems available today.” Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne, added,“This is our first foray into pain management therapies with our thin film ablation technology. Importantly, this milestone successfully showcases our platform technology's unique ability to be adopted for both brain ablation procedures as well as pain management. To that end, we expect to pursue additional opportunities leveraging our technology platform in pain management and other therapeutic applications, including lower back pain, with an annual market of over $1 billion as we target a limited commercial launch. On behalf of the entire NeuroOne team, we would like to thank Dr. Staudt and his staff for their support.” The OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System features a minimally invasive surgical technology to treat severe, chronic facial pain. The system delivers targeted RF energy to ablate trigeminal nerve fibers, interrupting pain signaling. Differentiated features of this system include a“first-of-its-kind” multi-contact RF probe that allows for both precise localization and targeted ablation of the pain-conducting nerve tissue - using the same RF probe - and under temperature-controlled conditions, which enhances safety and accuracy. This system may also allow for reduced procedural time, as well as improved patient comfort and safety. 1 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) - April 2024 About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation (SCS) programs. 