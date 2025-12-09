LBCC Student Receives National Award For Empowering And Transforming His Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Beach City College Student Edgar Rosales Honored Nationally for Transformative Advocacy on Campus and in the Long Beach Community

Long Beach, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) student, Edgar Rosales, has been selected as a 2025 honoree of The Courage Project, a national recognition awarded to only 12 individuals or organizations across the country who demonstrate extraordinary courage and compassion within their communities. Rosales was honored for his leadership at LBCC and his unwavering commitment to empowering unhoused and low-income students.



“Edgar's courageous leadership represents the very best of Long Beach City College,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees.“He turned his own hardship into a powerful call to action, and his advocacy is helping shape a more compassionate and responsive LBCC. We are incredibly proud of Edgar and grateful for the positive change he is creating for our student body.”



“Edgar embodies the spirit of resilience and community that defines LBCC,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President.“His leadership has helped elevate the needs of our most vulnerable students and has pushed us to continually improve our support systems. We applaud Edgar for this well-deserved national recognition, and we thank him for reminding us what courage looks like in action.”



After becoming homeless in 2023, Edgar, a 40-year-old student at Long Beach City College, founded Voz, a student group that amplifies the voices of unhoused and low-income students at the college. His leadership helped destigmatize homelessness on campus and encouraged the college to strengthen its support systems and to take more compassionate, practical action toward addressing student housing insecurity, including through safe-parking and basic needs programs.



The Courage Project's“pay it forward” model allows honorees to designate a nonprofit aligned with their values. Rosales selected the Long Beach City College Foundation to receive the $25,000 award on his behalf. The donation will help support ongoing basic needs programs, emergency aid, and student success initiatives across LBCC.



Launched in May 2025 with an initial $5 million commitment, The Courage Project's awards are announced throughout the year in alignment with moments of civic reflection-including commemorative dates, cultural observances, and milestones that reflect the values at the heart of the project. The awards range from $10,000 to $50,000 and are distributed to organizations and individuals who are exhibiting acts of courage and compassion in their communities by standing up for what they believe in, helping their neighbors, and building bridges across communities.



The Courage Project is a collaborative, nonpartisan initiative supported by partners including CFLeads, the Freedom Together Foundation, The James Irvine Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, the Marguerite Casey Foundation, the McKnight Foundation, Pisces Foundation, the Public Welfare Foundation, The Skillman Foundation, and the Surdna Foundation.



The Courage Project accepts public nominations on a rolling basis.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program's primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit for more information on Long Beach City College.

