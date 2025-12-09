Super League Adds Deep Digital Asset Expertise With New Board Appointment And Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ~ Company fortifies digital asset project design, DeFi ecosystem development, and governance capabilities for planned Q1 2026 digital-asset strategy announcement ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced two strategic leadership additions through the appointments of Hunter Williams to its Board of Directors and Patrick Martin as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Williams and Mr. Martin provide Super League with proven track records of material value creation across multiple segments of the digital asset economy.

Hunter Williams is an accomplished digital-asset strategist and entrepreneur with deep expertise in technology, project economics, and decentralized finance, supported by a foundation in legal and compliance operations. Over the past decade, he has advised high-growth companies in the digital asset space and architected and advised multiple project strategies that have achieved billion-dollar fully diluted valuations. He has also founded and led multiple ventures spanning a mobile launchpad platform, digital-asset ecosystem development, and frontier-technology commercialization. Earlier in his career, Williams supported enterprise governance, risk, and compliance automation at National Instruments. He currently leads strategic direction and partnerships across several digital asset and emerging-technology organizations. As a Super League Board Member, Mr. Williams provides a unique combination of regulatory fluency, operational rigor, and innovative digital-asset leadership.

Patrick Martin is a seasoned entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and former investment banker with a 35-year track record of success. Martin is the Founder and Managing Partner of European Media Finance, a family office and investment firm, through which he invests in growth stage technology companies with a strong focus on fintech, decentralized finance, and digital asset platforms, as well as AI and his legacy sectors of Media and Entertainment. He has co-founded and scaled companies, raised and invested hundreds of millions in growth capital, and achieved numerous successful exits via M&A and IPOs. His portfolio in the digital asset economy comprises over 60 companies. On the path to becoming a frequent speaker and industry specialist on all things fintech and innovation across the digital asset space, Martin led his first company Helkon Media AG to an initial public offering on the German Neuer Markt in 1999.

“Super League's effective execution of its complex corporate turnaround over the past two quarters was all the inspiration I needed to say yes to joining the Board. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves alongside Matt and the team as the company positions itself for the next chapter of commercial growth, tied to digital-asset innovation,” said Hunter Williams.“Having spent the past decade as a digital asset strategist advising high-growth organizations and architecting projects at scale, I see meaningful opportunity for increasing shareholder value. New models are emerging within a more supportive U.S. regulatory environment and a global ecosystem hungry for innovation that Super League is perfectly situated to pursue.”

Super League Chief Executive Officer Matt Edelman commented:“We welcome the vast experience and strategic leadership that Hunter and Patrick bring to Super League. They are joining an enviable consortium of experts whose knowledge of DeFi product development, community building, economy architectures, and technical systems design will be invaluable to fueling our ambition. While we remain in the exploratory phase, our confidence is growing in next generation opportunities to unlock transformational growth through synergy between our operating business and the right digital asset strategy. And as we have demonstrated recently, our path forward will be guided by rigorous compliance, strategic alignment, cost-discipline and a commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders.”

