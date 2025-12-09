Eyes Wide Shut Is The Ultimate Christmas Film

MENAFN - The Conversation) Forget Die Hard, Eyes Wide Shut is really the Christmas film hiding in plain sight.

Released in 1999 and set entirely during the festive season, the film follows a doctor, Bill Harford (Tom Cruise), whose wife Alice (Nicole Kidman) admits she once considered an affair. Shaken, he becomes obsessed with pursuing his own sexual encounter and stumbles into an underground world of masked orgies and ritualised desire.

Director Stanley Kubrick chose Christmas after deciding that the original mardi gras setting from Arthur Schnitzler's novella wouldn't work in contemporary New York. Christmas offered the closest equivalent. After all, it's a modern period of ritual excess, indulgence and office-party transgressions.

It's also a season of overeating, drinking and heightened expectations, which makes it the perfect environment for exploring jealousy, deceit and desire, the film's defining concerns.

Kubrick also uses Christmas to highlight the thin line between social and sexual ritual. Both are governed by rules, masks and secrecy, and by the privileges of those with enough power or money to ignore the rules altogether.



In this, Kubrick was curiously prophetic, pointing to the predations of the likes of Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, the lavishness hints at the world of Donald Trump, who, when Kubrick made the film, was just a real estate and hotel entrepreneur.

Christmas is also the season for performing middle-class normality, a performance the film slowly unravels. The festive backdrop disguises the fact that Kubrick recreated New York on London streets and soundstages, contrasting choreographed gaiety with the darker psychological terrain of the story.

The setting also serves a crucial aesthetic purpose. The near-pervasive Christmas lights and decorations suit Kubrick's love of practical lighting. These are visible, realistic light sources that add texture and colour, contributing to its dreamlike atmosphere. The original story he adapted was called Traumnovelle (German for“dream story”).

There may have been another reason, too. As I've written about extensively, Bill functions as a hidden Jewish character like the protagonist of the original book. The pervasiveness of Christmas underscores his sense of being an outsider. As Kyle Broflovski sang in the TV series South Park:“It's hard to be a Jew on Christmas.”

Eyes Wide Shut depicts the upper-middle-class and moneyed elites of Manhattan, who use those beneath them to“service” their needs. Bill is summoned for his medical expertise when a sex worker overdoses at Victor Ziegler's lavish party. He might just as easily be a plumber called to fix a leak.

Sex workers fare worse still. In the masked ceremony, the naked participants are staged as tableaux, basically objects, even furniture, for others' pleasure.

Christmas consumerism also frames Bill and Alice's marital tensions. The film repeatedly places Bill in service spaces like coffee shops, boutiques, hotels and hospitals. Even the apartment of Domino, the sex worker he meets, is presented as a workplace. On her shelf sits a copy of Introducing Sociology, reinforcing the consumerist theme.

By contrast, the Harfords' flat, modelled on Kubrick's own 1960s New York apartment, is warm and inviting. Kubrick lingers on domestic rituals such as brushing teeth, undressing, everyday movement. But even this comfort feels modest beside Ziegler's townhouse or the opulent mansion where the orgy takes place.

Stanley Kubrick (centre) on the set of Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise (left) and Sydney Pollack (right). TCD/Prod/Alamy

Class anxiety runs through the film. Bill is preoccupied with his status, flashing his medical ID to access restricted spaces like the morgue and a closed costume shop. But such credentials barely get him close to the elite worlds he longs to enter.

To infiltrate them, he must use disguise. Money guides him; his wallet is always full, and his very name, Bill, seems a wry nod to economic power. Affluent by ordinary standards, he is still dwarfed by Ziegler's wealth.

His masculinity is even more under threat. Alice cuckolds him, shattering his complacent illusion of security. She revels in puncturing his smugness.

Kubrick played cleverly with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible persona, simultaneously using and undermining it. Bill's most heroic act is offering a handkerchief to a model.“That's the kind of hero I can be,” he says.

We're not sure whether he's being self-deprecating. He is flirting, but all his sexual encounters other than those with Alice are unconsummated. The only real act of heroism in the movie is done for him when the mysterious woman saves him at the orgy.

Why was the film so misunderstood?

When Eyes Wide Shut was released, audiences had been waiting 12 years for a new Kubrick film. If you wait 12 years for anything, you'll probably be disappointed.

Many expected another grand narrative about war, geopolitics or technology. Instead they found a slow, dreamlike study of marital insecurity. And because the film opened in July, most critics missed its subversive Christmas commentary entirely. They didn't connect the dots.

Kubrick spent his career making subversive films, intellectually and technologically. Eyes Wide Shut was no exception. As his final work, it stands as the ultimate counter-Christmas film, made, fittingly, by a man who knew what it meant to be a lonely Jew at Christmas.