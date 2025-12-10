Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Remains Optimistic About Economic Targets

2025-12-10 03:01:06
(MENAFN) China remains optimistic about meeting its economic objectives despite facing difficulties, Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated on Tuesday, as reported by state media.

Li shared his views during the "1+10" Dialogue with leaders of major international economic organizations held in Beijing, according to a news agency.

In October, the World Bank upgraded its economic growth projection for China in 2025 to 4.8%, closely aligning with Beijing’s anticipated growth target of roughly 5%.

Highlighting the country’s progress, Li noted that China’s economy has advanced despite pressures and has achieved new milestones this year. He also remarked that the global economy in 2025 is navigating through uncertainties and challenges.

The dialogue Li addressed included top officials from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Labour Organization, the Bank for International Settlements, the Financial Stability Board, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"We are confident and capable of accomplishing the whole year's economic and social development goals and tasks," Li affirmed.

The premier also called for enhanced global economic governance, the preservation of international trade order, and emphasized the importance of openness and cooperative efforts.

