Qatar To Host Conference Of State Parties To United Nations Convention Against Corruption

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority, is hosting the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption from December 15 to 19.

The event will address many issues related to combating corruption in member states and the legal procedures followed by competent authorities, with high-level participation including heads of state, ministers, and leaders of law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption and integrity bodies.

President of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority H E Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad said during a press conference announcing the details of the conference, which Qatar is hosting for the second time after 2009, that the conference is the most important and largest among international events concerned with fighting corruption and promoting integrity and transparency.

It brings together all 192 signatory states to the UN Convention against Corruption, with over 2,500 participants expected from governments, regional and international organizations, anti-corruption experts, as well as representatives from the private sector, civil society, and youth.

He highlighted that the United Nations Convention against Corruption is the only legally binding global instrument to combat corruption, noting that its long-term approach and the mandatory nature of many of its provisions make it a unique tool for establishing a comprehensive response to a global issue.

Al Misnad said that the convention covers five main areas: preventive measures, criminalization and law enforcement, international cooperation, asset recovery, and technical assistance and information exchange. It also addresses various forms of corruption, including bribery, trading in influence, abuse of functions, and different acts of corruption in the private sector. He noted that participants will review progress made in implementing the convention, in addition to discussing national and international challenges and identifying gaps in implementation.