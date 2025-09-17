$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Nathan Abrams

2025-09-17 03:12:19
  • Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
I have written widely on transatlantic film, history, politics and popular culture with specific reference to the United States and the United Kingdom. My current research falls into the following areas:

Jews, Jewishness and Judaism in Popular Culture, 1990–present, exploring recent and changing representations of Jewishness as ethnicity and religion in contemporary cinema and other forms of popular culture.

Public Intellectuals and American Culture. I am also interested in theorising and widening the notion of the function of the intellectual in post-war America, with a specific focus on Norman Podhoretz, neoconservatives, Commentary magazine, the New York Intellectuals, Arthur Miller and, most recently, Stanley Kubrick.

  • –present Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales


