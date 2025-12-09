Power Home Remodeling Ranks At No. 1 On Computerworld's 2026 Best Places To Work In IT Best Places To Work In IT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation's leading exterior home remodeler, has earned the #1 spot among midsize organizations on Computerworld's 2026 Best Places to Work in IT. This year marks POWER's first time securing the top ranking, rising from sixth place in 2025.

The Best Places to Work in IT award recognizes leading organizations that challenge their IT staff while providing excellent benefits, engagement, and training opportunities.

"Power has always been more than a home remodeling company-we're also a technology organization at our core,” said Marc Sule, POWER's Chief Business Technology Officer.“This recognition reflects not only POWER's investment in our technology, but also our commitment to creating a workplace where technologists can do the best work of their careers.”

POWER proves that working within the construction field can provide endless opportunity for growth. The company's Power Coding Academy (PCA) offers an in-house training course designed to equip non-technical staff with software development skills, enabling them to transition into technology roles, including an apprentice developer position upon graduation.

To date, more than 35 employees have graduated from the academy, demonstrating POWER's commitment to a true 'People-first' culture.

"We're thrilled to be named the Best Midsize Place to Work in IT,” said Sule.“At Power, we invest in our people and we build our own technology, because when you create an environment where engineers feel ownership, purpose, and opportunity to grow, you get business outcomes no off-the-shelf system can match.”

“It's clear that AI is having a disruptive impact on IT operations and IT talent,” says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry.“This year's honorees demonstrate how organizations are proactively evolving their talent strategies to fill much-needed skills gaps and reskill existing staff to be more resilient and responsive to changing needs.”

The Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT award follows POWER's

recent ranking on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Parents list, as well as

placement on 2025 Military Time's Best For Vets Employer list.

To learn more about POWER's unique culture and explore open career

opportunities, visit: .

About Power Home Remodeling

POWER is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 4,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.4 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create Power for Good, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at .

About the Best Places to Work in IT The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development and training, workplace culture, workplace modernization, IT growth, and employee engagement and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems-and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website ( ( )), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at .