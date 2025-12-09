403
Nigeria verifies release of hundred kidnapped students
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday confirmed the safe release of 100 students abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State, and urged authorities to expedite efforts to free those still held hostage, according to reports.
Tinubu was briefed on the students’ return and celebrated the outcome alongside Niger State Governor Umar Bago, commending security agencies for their role. He emphasized the need for swift action to rescue remaining students and teachers. “We must account for all the victims,” he said.
The school was attacked on November 21, with the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora reporting that at least 303 students were initially kidnapped. Tinubu reassured parents that federal and state authorities are coordinating to reunite all abducted children and stressed that security agencies should collaborate with governors to prevent future incidents.
He added, “Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma.”
The kidnappings occurred amid heightened international attention, with US President Donald Trump threatening potential military action over alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria, claims that Abuja has dismissed as inaccurate.
