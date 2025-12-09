403
Nothing Unveils OS 4.0 Rollout and Celebrates Market Milestone in the UAE
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) 9 December, Dubai, UAE - Nothing, the London-based consumer technology brand, has officially launched the public rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, its newest software platform powered by Android 16. Building on the strong foundation of OS 3.0, Nothing OS 4.0 introduces a more intuitive, connected, and intelligent framework designed to empower users with innovative features, including AI-driven creative tools accessible through Essential Apps.
Key updates in Nothing OS 4.0 include Live Updates via the Glyph Interface, which provides real-time ride, delivery, and timer notifications through Android 16’s Live Updates feature, making app tracking seamless without the need to open an app. The refined Extra Dark Mode not only extends to essential apps but also enhances visual comfort and reduces power consumption. Other enhancements include richer interaction animations, haptic feedback at volume limits, and improved app transition effects, all contributing to smoother and more engaging user experiences.
Customization also takes a front seat with features like expanded widget sizes for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time, a Pop-up View for multitasking with two floating apps, and hidden icons to create a personalized, cleaner app layout. For Phone (3) users, exclusive updates include advanced Flip to Glyph controls, a refined Pocket Mode, and playful new Glyph Toys, like Hourglass and Lunar Cycle. Additionally, Nothing Playground enables users to create their own Essential Apps via the new Widget Builder, powered by AI, turning the home screen into a personalized creative hub.
Nothing OS 4.0 is currently rolling out to Phone (3) and will soon expand to other Nothing and CMF smartphones. As Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director at Nothing, states: “Nothing OS 4.0 is a leap forward in intelligent user experiences. It's intuitive, creative, and reflects our vision of merging technology with design. The Middle East remains a pivotal market for us, and ’e’re excited to bring these groundbreaking innovations to our community h”re.”
Beyond the OS 4.0 launch, Nothing is proud to celebrate a major milestone in the UAE. According to Q3 data from Omdia/Canalys, the brand has secured a spot among the Top 5 TWS (True Wireless Stereo) brands, outperforming globally established audio competitors. This achievement highlights the region's demand for high-design, premium-quality products that complement modern lifestyles.
N’thing’s audio portfolio, including the Ear (3), Ear, and Ear (a), continues to resonate strongly with UAE consumers. Additionally, t’e brand’s strategic entry into the over-ear audio segment with Headphone (1) underscores its growing presence in the premium category and reinforces its commitment to offering design-led innovation in every product.
