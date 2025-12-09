403
Sahm Capital to Host Global Investment Summit in Riyadh, Convening World-Class Experts to Chart the 2026 Market Landscape
(MENAFN- EmailWire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Sahm Capital ((سهم كابيتال, one of the fastest-growing financial companies licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia, will host its inaugural Sahm Investment Strategy Summit on December 15, 2025, in Riyadh. Themed “With Sahm, Own the Top”, the event will convene world-class strategists, macro analysts, and industry innovators to equip investors with insights into the opportunities and challenges shaping 2026.
As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward Vision 2030 and strengthens its position as a global financial hub, Sahm remains committed to creating platforms and experiences that connect its users directly with world-class expertise, market intelligence, and actionable investment perspectives.
The Summit will welcome up to 250 invited participants, including institutional representatives, market specialists, and international experts from the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Gulf region. These participants include leaders from organizations such as Nasdaq, the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, the Capital Market Authority, and others. Throughout the day, attendees will take part in in-depth discussions covering global economic trends, investment strategies, and technology-driven shifts influencing next year’s market landscape.
The program includes keynote speeches delivered by leaders across financial markets, academia, fintech innovation, and quantitative investment. It will also feature panel discussions on regional cooperation, global capital market development, and the investment outlook for 2026.
"Our commitment is to accompany our users on their journey to financial success by helping them grow their wealth and expand their opportunities," said Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital." By bringing global experts together in Riyadh, we’re creating a space where investors can access valuable insights for 2026 and engage directly with the perspectives shaping next year’s market environment."
The Sahm Summit underscores the company’s dedication to advancing investor education, strengthening market confidence, and shaping the future of investing in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
About Sahm Capital ((سهم كابيتال
Sahm Capital ((سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital ((سهم كابيتال has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: sahmcapital
