Sahm Capital Achieves ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security and Data Privacy

(MENAFN- EmailWire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm Capital (سهم كابيتال), a CMA-licensed financial services company (License No. 22251-25), has successfully obtained both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, providing independent verification of the company’s robust information security management and data privacy practices. The dual certification demonstrates Sahm Capital’s (سهم كابيتال) ongoing dedication to protecting client information and managing sensitive financial data in full compliance with the highest international standards.



ISO 27001 is the globally recognized benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS), covering comprehensive risk assessment, threat mitigation, and operational security controls. ISO 27701 extends this framework to privacy information management systems (PIMS), establishing stringent requirements for the protection and governance of personally identifiable information throughout its entire lifecycle.



As one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, Sahm Capital continues to see strong adoption among retail investors who increasingly rely on digital platforms for trading and wealth management. Achieving internationally respected certifications further strengthens client trust at a time when data security and privacy have become paramount in online financial services.



“Earning both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications is a major milestone that reflects the significant investment we have made in client protection,” said Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital. “These certifications required an extensive independent evaluation of our security controls, data handling processes, and privacy governance framework. They give our clients added assurance that their personal and financial information is managed according to rigorous global standards.”



Asiri continued: “As we continue to expand our services across Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region, maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy remains fundamental to everything we do. These certifications provide a solid foundation for continuous improvement as we grow and innovate.”



With these achievements, Sahm Capital reaffirms its commitment to delivering secure, trustworthy, and privacy-focused digital investment services in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives for a safe and resilient financial ecosystem.



About Sahm Capital (سهم كابيتال)

Sahm Capital (سهم كابيتال), registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital (سهم كابيتال) has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit:





This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™





MENAFN09122025003267001793ID1110457316