FIFA Awards Donald Trump First-Ever“FIFA Peace Prize” At 2026 World Cup Draw

MENAFN - AzerNews) During the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday, FIFA awarded former U.S. President Donald Trump its inaugural“FIFA Peace Prize,” presented in the form of a gold medal and trophy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Trump while presenting the award, stating it was“in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

A video shown prior to Trump's stage appearance described him as “a dynamic leader who has engaged in diplomatic efforts that created opportunities for dialogue, de-escalation and stability, and who has championed the unifying power of football on the world stage.”

Earlier, when reporters asked about the upcoming award, Trump reiterated a version of his claim that he has settled“eight wars.”

In his acceptance speech, Trump described the award as“one of the great honours” of his life before pivoting to remarks on ticket sales for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which he said are progressing well.