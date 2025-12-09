ADR Studio's 30 Years: Global Awards & 'We As A Service' Philosophy

From award-winning design to sustainable excellence, the Dubai-based agency marks a new chapter under the leadership of Antonio De Rosa

Published: Tue 9 Dec 2025, 9:09 AM

ADR Studio, a global creative agency founded in 1995 by Italian designer and entrepreneur Dr Antonio De Rosa, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The agency, known for its innovative blend of design, strategy, and technology, is entering a new era of sustainable excellence, marked by international awards and the launch of its new identity:“We as a Service.”

Over three decades, ADR Studio has evolved from a boutique design practice into an international consultancy serving brands across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In 2025 alone, the agency received several global accolades, including:



Excellence Agency Award at the Prime Awards Dubai

Best Global Strategic Creative Agency 2025 at the APAC Business Awards Excellent Communication Design at the German Design Awards 2026

“These recognitions are not only about creativity,” says De Rosa.“They are a testament to endurance, innovation, and the human spirit behind design.”

The new philosophy, We as a Service, redefines the role of a creative agency in the age of AI and sustainable growth.“We no longer see creativity as a product,” explains De Rosa.“It's a shared process - between people, technology, and purpose. True excellence is sustainable only when it's human.”

This rebranding aligns with ADR Studio's broader vision of ethical creativity and collaborative intelligence, bridging design, AI, and digital strategy across multiple industries.

The celebration coincides with a personal milestone for De Rosa, who will receive his Professional Doctorate in Brand Innovation & Design Strategy from the European International University of Paris during the same week in Dubai.“This isn't just a degree,” he notes.“It's a symbol of how far passion and consistency can take you - from a small creative studio to a global platform of ideas.”

Looking ahead to 2026, ADR Studio plans to expand its footprint in the UAE, Asia, and Europe, focusing on strategic consultancy, creative R&D, and AI-driven branding systems.“We don't just want to be the best creative agency,” concludes De Rosa.“We want to redefine what creativity means in a world that's finally learning to slow down and think with purpose.”

