Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 88 Day 1 On December 10 Register To Live Stream

Day 1 - Wednesday
December 10, 2025
8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
9:00
Introduction
9:05 – 9:35
OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH)
Keynote speakers: Peter Hwang, CEO, Chris Bang, CFO and Tim Smith, Head of IR
9:40 – 10:10
SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)
Keynote speakers: Yuya Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations
10:15 – 10:45
Metavista3D Inc., (TSXV: DDD)
Keynote speaker: Jeffrey R. Carlson, CEO & Director
11:25 – 11:55
NioBay Metals, Inc. (TSXV: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF)
Keynote speaker: Ludovick Bernier-Michaud, Investor Relations Consultant
12:00 – 12:30
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant
12:35 – 1:05
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)
Keynote speaker: Chris Baker, President & CEO, and Keefer Lehner, EVP & CFO
1:45 – 2:15
Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO
3:10 – 3:20
Brazil Potash (NYSE American: GRO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Naprawa VP Capital markets strategy
3:25 – 3:35
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)
Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director
3:40 – 3:50
Puma Exploration, Inc. (OTCQB: PUMXF) (TSXV: PUMA) i
Keynote speaker: Marcel Robillard, CEO & President
3:55 – 4:05
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)
Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO
4:10 – 4:20
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO
4:25 – 4:35
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO
4:40 – 4:50
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI)
Keynote speakers: Jerry Wang, Global President
Day 2 – Thursday
December 11, 2025
8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
9:00
Introduction
9:05 – 9:35
Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM)
Keynote speaker: Jean-Marie Clouet, Vice President of Investor Relations
9:40 – 10:10
Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)
Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO
10:15 – 10:45
Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR)
Keynote speakers: Kyle Floyd, Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer
10:50 – 11:20
First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)
Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO
11:25 – 11:55
Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)
Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO
12:00 – 12:30
Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSXV: PNPN)
Keynote speaker: Terrence Lynch President, CEO & Director
12:35 – 1:05
Intrepid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: IMTCF) (TSXV: INTR)
Keynote speaker: Mark Morabito, Chairman & CEO
1:10 – 1:40
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)
Keynote speaker: Kaliste Saloom, Interm CEO
1:45 – 2:15
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)
Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director
2:20 – 2:50
Trigg Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: TMGLF) (ASX: TMG)
Keynote speaker: Andre Booyzen, Managing Director
2:55 – 3:05
Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)
Keynote speaker: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development
3:10 - 3:20
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO
3:25 – 3:35
Surface Metals Inc. (OTCQB: SURMF) (CSE: SUR)
Keynote speaker: Steve Hanson, President & CEO
3:40 – 3:50
StrikePoint Gold, Inc.'s (OTCQB: STKXF) (TSXV: SKP)
Keynote speaker: Michael Gregory Allen, CEO, President & Director
3:55 – 4:05
BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU)
Keynote speaker: Charley Brady, VP Investor Relations
4:10 – 4:20
Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)
Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO
4:25 – 4:55
Ionic Rare Earth, Ltd. (OTC: IXRRF) (ASX: IXR)
Keynote speaker: Tim Harrison, Managing Director
