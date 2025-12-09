Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 88 Day 1 On December 10 Register To Live Stream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 88Emerging Growth Conference on December 10 & 11, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1 - Wednesday

December 10, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH)

Keynote speakers: Peter Hwang, CEO, Chris Bang, CFO and Tim Smith, Head of IR

9:40 – 10:10

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)

Keynote speakers: Yuya Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

10:15 – 10:45

Metavista3D Inc., (TSXV: DDD)

Keynote speaker: Jeffrey R. Carlson, CEO & Director



11:25 – 11:55

NioBay Metals, Inc. (TSXV: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF)

Keynote speaker: Ludovick Bernier-Michaud, Investor Relations Consultant

12:00 – 12:30

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

12:35 – 1:05

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)

Keynote speaker: Chris Baker, President & CEO, and Keefer Lehner, EVP & CFO

1:45 – 2:15

Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO

3:10 – 3:20

Brazil Potash (NYSE American: GRO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Naprawa VP Capital markets strategy

3:25 – 3:35

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

3:40 – 3:50

Puma Exploration, Inc. (OTCQB: PUMXF) (TSXV: PUMA) i

Keynote speaker: Marcel Robillard, CEO & President

3:55 – 4:05

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)

Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO

4:25 – 4:35

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI)

Keynote speakers: Jerry Wang, Global President

Day 2 – Thursday

December 11, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM)

Keynote speaker: Jean-Marie Clouet, Vice President of Investor Relations

9:40 – 10:10

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR)

Keynote speakers: Kyle Floyd, Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)

Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSXV: PNPN)

Keynote speaker: Terrence Lynch President, CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05

Intrepid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: IMTCF) (TSXV: INTR)

Keynote speaker: Mark Morabito, Chairman & CEO

1:10 – 1:40

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)

Keynote speaker: Kaliste Saloom, Interm CEO

1:45 – 2:15

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50

Trigg Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: TMGLF) (ASX: TMG)

Keynote speaker: Andre Booyzen, Managing Director

2:55 – 3:05

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speaker: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

3:10 - 3:20

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:25 – 3:35

Surface Metals Inc. (OTCQB: SURMF) (CSE: SUR)

Keynote speaker: Steve Hanson, President & CEO

3:40 – 3:50

StrikePoint Gold, Inc.'s (OTCQB: STKXF) (TSXV: SKP)

Keynote speaker: Michael Gregory Allen, CEO, President & Director

3:55 – 4:05

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU)

Keynote speaker: Charley Brady, VP Investor Relations

4:10 – 4:20

Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)

Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

4:25 – 4:55

Ionic Rare Earth, Ltd. (OTC: IXRRF) (ASX: IXR)

Keynote speaker: Tim Harrison, Managing Director

About in 2009, Emerging quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on

