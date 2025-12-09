403
Border Clashes Escalate Between Thailand, Cambodia
(MENAFN) At least three Thai soldiers have lost their lives amid ongoing confrontations along the border with Cambodia, according to reports released Tuesday.
The most recent wave of clashes began Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least seven Cambodian civilians following airstrikes carried out by Thai F-16 jets.
The Thai military confirmed that “three soldiers have been killed and 29 wounded in ongoing border clashes with Cambodian forces since Dec. 7,” according to a media outlet.
Air raids persisted into Tuesday, with the Royal Thai Army alleging that Cambodian forces fired artillery shells into civilian residences in the Ban Khok Thahan area on Monday night, damaging two homes.
Conversely, Phnom Penh accused Thai troops of “aggressive military operations by Thai forces on Cambodian territory.”
Relations between the two Southeast Asian nations have deteriorated since July due to a border dispute that led to deadly confrontations.
A ceasefire and peace agreement were later signed in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26 in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
On Monday, Trump called on both countries to fully honor their ceasefire obligations to bring the conflict to a close, while Anwar urged both sides to exercise restraint.
