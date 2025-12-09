J & K Transporters Call Dec 15 Strike Over Govt 'Neglect'
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association on Tuesday announced a one-day token strike on December 15 over their“long-pending” demands.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the association General Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf said transporters from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions have unanimously decided to observe the strike as a mark of protest, reported news agency KNO.
He said the transport sector is“on the verge of collapse” due to the government's“failure to address key issues,” including the unregulated operation of e-buses, steep hikes in fitness and green taxes and arbitrary e-challans.
