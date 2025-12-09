Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Shift Wave Slated To Reshape Icherisheher's Tourism And Creative Domains - Chairperson

2025-12-09 06:05:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Creative studios powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital museums and virtual exhibits, proactive monitoring systems for cultural heritage, an intellectual property registry for artisans, and AI-based local tourism flow analytics are among the technological directions expected to expand in Icherisheher, said Rufat Mahmud, Chairperson of the Board of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher Administration, Trend reports.

In his speech at the international conference held in Baku today on the topic“Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence,” Mahmud noted that questions such as who owns an AI-generated work, how creative products should be patented, and how digital heritage should be protected are no longer issues of the future but “questions of today”:

“A new technological vision is taking shape in Icherisheher, one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, a place where centuries-old heritage is beginning to meet cutting-edge innovation. Patents and AI matter here because Icherisheher is far more than ancient walls; it is a living ecosystem of culture, ideas, and creativity.

In the coming years, we expect the expansion of technological directions in Icherisheher, such as creative studios powered by AI, digital museums and virtual exhibits, proactive monitoring systems for cultural heritage, an intellectual property registry for artisans, and AI-based local tourism flow analytics. This development, however, is impossible without an appropriate legal environment,” Mahmud emphasized.

Today, the Republic of Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) launched an international conference called "Artificial Intelligence and Patents" in Baku.

Trend News Agency

