Vande Mataram Played Key Role In Awakening Powerful National Consciousness: Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Vande Mataram played an important role in "awakening a powerful national consciousness" during the freedom struggle, which could not be stopped by the British and those who followed the British lifestyle.

Initiating the discussion on commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said, "During the period of slavery, many temples, universities, art centres, our agricultural systems, our education systems, and many libraries were destroyed or dismantled. Yet, even though these physical institutions were ruined, our culture and its spirit could not be erased from the hearts of our people. But there was a need to reawaken that spirit, to reorganise and strengthen it."

"It was at such a time that Bankim Babu composed Vande Mataram. And soon, the slogan of Vande Mataram spread across the entire country; it travelled throughout India, even reaching the far-off islands of Andaman and Nicobar. Neither the British nor those who accepted British culture could stop it. Vande Mataram played a key role in awakening a powerful national consciousness," he added.

The Home Minister said that through the discussion on Vande Mataram, the future generations of India will understand the national song's "contribution to the freedom struggle, the patriotism embodied in its composition, and the spirit of dedication to the nation and its culture."

"May this understanding inspire their participation in building a future for great India," he said.

Shah further said that the discussion on Vande Mataram was important back during the freedom struggle and will remain significant for the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Slamming the Opposition, he said, "Some members raised questions in the Lok Sabha yesterday, asking why there is a need for the discussions on Vande Mataram. The need for discussion on Vande Mataram, the need for dedication towards Vande Mataram, was important back then; it is needed now, and it will always be significant for the formation of great India, which we have envisioned for 2047."

Highlighting the historical background of the formation of Vande Mataram, Shah said, "For centuries, this land had endured invasions and attempts were made to shake and distort the culture and history of this country. Later, during British rule, the period of India's enslavement, efforts were made to impose a new civilisation and a new culture upon us."

"It was in such times that Bankim Chandra Babu composed Vande Mataram. In his composition, with great subtlety, he portrayed our ancient civilisation, our cultural nationalism and the tradition of envisioning the nation as the Mother. The idea of worshipping the nation as a mother, which has long been part of our heritage, was fully expressed in his writing," he said.

He further mentioned that raising the slogan 'Vande Mataram' became a "rallying cry for freeing Maa Bharti from the chains of slavery".

"It became the slogan of the call for Independence. It became a powerful source of inspiration in the freedom struggle. For the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice, Vande Mataram inspired them with the resolve that even in their next birth, they should be born again in India and sacrifice themselves once more for Maa Bharti. And this ancient nation, through many centuries, received inspiration from Vande Mataram to keep advancing on the path of its culture. Many people drew that inspiration from this very song," he added.