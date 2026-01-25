Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria To Discuss Libyan Political Deadlock And Foreign Force Withdrawal

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in Tunisia on Sunday to participate in a tripartite meeting with his Tunisian and Algerian counterparts focused on securing the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from Libya and resolving the country's institutional deadlock.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the discussions aim to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that is“purely Libyan” and free from foreign interference. The meeting, which includes Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali Nafti and Algerian representation, will be held in the presence of Hanna Tetteh, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya.

Abdelatty was received at Carthage International Airport by Nafti on Sunday. Beyond the tripartite mechanism, the Egyptian minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with senior Tunisian officials to strengthen ties and exchange views on regional issues of mutual interest.

The ministerial agenda includes a review of the latest developments in the Libyan electoral process in accordance with the United Nations roadmap and structured dialogue sessions. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that the meeting serves to coordinate efforts to support stability and maintain Libya's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Central to the discussions is the requirement to remove all mercenaries and foreign forces from Libyan territory before any electoral process begins. The ministers are also expected to address the management of border files and mechanisms to end the political division and institutional paralysis currently affecting the country.

The ministry added that the talks would also cover proposed solutions to address rapid regional changes and the evolving security landscape in North Africa.