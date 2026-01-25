MCIT To Showcase Qatar's Digital Transformation Journey During Web Summit Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The World Bank Group has opened its first office in Qatar and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), marking a new phase in cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony in Doha, attended by Finance Minister HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, World Bank Group President HE Ajay Banga, and QFFD Chairperson HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with senior officials.

The new office, hosted at QFFD headquarters in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, is intended to strengthen engagement with Qatar's public and private sectors and support the country's National Vision 2030. It will also serve as a platform to encourage Qatari investment in emerging markets.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, HE Al Kuwari said relations between Qatar and the World Bank had seen significant growth in recent years, describing the opening of the office as a qualitative step that would expand cooperation and reflect a clear alignment in strategic priorities.

He added that Qatar places special emphasis on supporting vital sectors, particularly education and healthcare, especially in underserved areas-fields that are also a key focus of the World Bank's development programs-highlighting the depth of the partnership and the alignment of their objectives.

Meanwhile, HE Banga said the partnership with QFFD would help drive job creation and economic opportunity in regions where employment is critical to long-term stability.

For his part, QFFD Director General Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti said this achievement reflects Qatar's firm commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading international financial institutions and accelerating the implementation of sustainable development programs, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the two sides will explore future cooperation in areas such as education, health, energy, agriculture, digital development and human capital, as well as support reconstruction and recovery efforts in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

The partnership also includes collaboration on global initiatives aimed at expanding electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa and improving livelihoods for smallholder farmers worldwide.

Officials said the agreement reinforces Qatar's role as a global hub for international development cooperation and highlights the Qatar Fund for Development's position as a key partner in delivering sustainable and inclusive growth.