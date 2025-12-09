Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Records Stronger-Than-Expected Jump in October Exports

2025-12-09 03:13:23
(MENAFN) Germany recorded a stronger-than-expected jump in outbound shipments in October, with exports climbing 4.2% from a year earlier to €131.3 billion, according to Destatis on Tuesday. Imports also rose, albeit more moderately, increasing 2.8% to €114.5 billion.

The monthly figures pushed the country’s foreign trade surplus to €16.9 billion, Destatis reported.

Trade with European Union partners remained robust. Germany shipped €76.3 billion worth of goods to EU member states, while imports from the bloc reached €61.1 billion.

Commerce with countries outside the EU was similarly active. Exports to non-EU markets totaled €55.1 billion in October, and imports amounted to €53.4 billion.

In a notable monthly shift, Germany’s exports to Russia edged 4.8% higher, reaching €600 million despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

