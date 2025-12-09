403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Queluz Palace.. Portugal's Mini Versailles Of Art, Royal History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Manar Al-Mutairi)
LISBON, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Queluz Palace, located on the outskirts of Lisbon, stands among Portugal's most recognized historic landmarks, drawing visitors with its architectural heritage, royal legacy, and expansive gardens that reflect centuries of cultural and artistic influence.
Often hailed as the "Portuguese Versailles", it was built in the 18th century. The palace masterfully blends late Baroque, Rococo, and Neoclassical styles.
Once the summer residence of the royal family, it later became the backdrop for defining political chapters in the nation's past.
Inside, visitors wander through notable halls such as the Ambassadors Room, the Music Room, and the Throne Room, all adorned with sculpted woodwork, mirrored walls and chandeliers that echo the palace's golden era.
Beyond its doors, the gardens are a natural extension of the palace, expanding its elegance and featuring lakes, statues, as well as landscaped paths, creating one of Portugal's most treasured destinations for photographers and tourists. (end)
mtm
LISBON, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Queluz Palace, located on the outskirts of Lisbon, stands among Portugal's most recognized historic landmarks, drawing visitors with its architectural heritage, royal legacy, and expansive gardens that reflect centuries of cultural and artistic influence.
Often hailed as the "Portuguese Versailles", it was built in the 18th century. The palace masterfully blends late Baroque, Rococo, and Neoclassical styles.
Once the summer residence of the royal family, it later became the backdrop for defining political chapters in the nation's past.
Inside, visitors wander through notable halls such as the Ambassadors Room, the Music Room, and the Throne Room, all adorned with sculpted woodwork, mirrored walls and chandeliers that echo the palace's golden era.
Beyond its doors, the gardens are a natural extension of the palace, expanding its elegance and featuring lakes, statues, as well as landscaped paths, creating one of Portugal's most treasured destinations for photographers and tourists. (end)
mtm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment