Qatar, Uruguay To Boost Cooperation In Agriculture And Food Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Automobiles, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Qatar, has partnered with Teen Art Awards (TAA) 2025 as the international event made its debut in Qatar.

Now in its third season, TAA is a pioneering global youth arts initiative that empowers teenage creators from across the world, bridging heritage and innovation to shape a sustainable future through art. The festival took place under the theme 'A Culture Dialogue for a Shared Future'. As the Strategic Mobility Partner, Alfardan Automobiles contrib-uted to the event's mission of celebrating creativity and advancing the region's cultural and artistic landscape. As part of this role, Alfardan Automobiles provided seven BMW 5 Series vehicles with professional drivers to transport VIP guests throughout the event, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience that reflected the brand's hall-mark of luxury and service.

The competition brought together young creatives aged 13–17 from across Qatar, showcasing works submitted in a wide variety of artistic mediums such as painting, drawing, photography, digital art and illustration, mixed media, collage, sculpture, and animation.

Hussain Omar Alfardan, Chief Marketing Officer of Alfardan Automotive, was directly involved in the TAA youth art competition as a member of the jury, where entries focused on this year's theme– connecting heritage and innova-tion, identity and technology.

Ayman Berjawi, General Manager, Alfardan Automobiles, said:“Alfardan Automobiles is honoured to be part of the first TAA to be held in Qatar. Community engagement through supporting regional youth empowerment and creativ-ity is an important pillar for us. Our participation in TAA embodies our commitment to inspiring progress and cele-brating the creative spirit that drives both the next generation of talent and Qatar's cultural excellence.”