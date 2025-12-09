QFFD Advances Global Development Through Signing Of Agreements Exceeding QR2.016Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) announced the signing of 18 development and humanitarian agreements, with a total contribution exceeding QR2.016 billion, targeting more than 4.7 million beneficiaries worldwide, on the sidelines of the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum 2025.

These agreements span a range of priority sectors that contribute to improving the quality of health services, expanding access to education, strengthening infrastructure, enhancing food security, empowering youth and women, supporting communities affected by conflict and natural disasters, and strengthening systems' resilience to the impacts of climate change.

The signing ceremonies were witnessed by Chairperson of QFFD, H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Vice Chairperson of QFFD, H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, HRH Princess Ghida Talal, and Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, along with high-level representatives of partner organizations.

These partnerships aim to advance innovative financing and expand development impact through strengthened multilateral cooperation with leading international and regional institutions, the private sector, and governments including Gates Foundation, King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Center for Living Aquatic Resources Management (WorldFish), the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Religious Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Amref Health Africa, the Agence Française de Developpement (AFD), the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Qatar Charity (QC), and Qatar Red Cresent (QRC).

On this occasion, Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, stated:“These partnerships underscore the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to confronting global development and humanitarian challenges through innovative, scalable, and forward-looking financing solutions. By harnessing QFFD's diverse instruments, ranging from grants and concessional loans to catalytic capital, guarantees, and more, we are shaping a new model of sustainable, impact-driven cooperation. Our collaboration with international banks and leading global and local institutions further reinforces our strategic vision for the next five years and amplifies our collective ability to deliver meaningful, long-term change.”

QFFD further strengthened global dialogue by convening two high-level sessions during the Forum, bringing together ministers, development banks, multilateral organizations, and private-sector leaders. The first session, titled“Empowering Africa's Future: Addressing Regional Priorities for Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Growth,” focused on economic empowerment in Africa as a key pillar for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region, emphasizing the creation of equitable economic opportunities and enhancing prosperity across the continent.