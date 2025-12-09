403
US delays October producer inflation data due to government shutdown
(MENAFN) The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced on Monday that the release of October’s producer inflation figures has been postponed due to disruptions caused by last month’s record-long federal government shutdown. According to reports, the bureau is collecting October reference-period data “on a delay due to the lapse in appropriations” and intends to publish it alongside the November Producer Price Index on January 14, 2026.
The BLS noted that certain monthly import and export price figures will not be released, as they cannot be reconstructed retroactively. It explained that while some indices rely on non-survey sources, the majority of non-survey data available for October will be included in the November release.
Initially, October figures were scheduled to accompany November import and export price indices on January 15, 2026. The delays reflect the broader impact of the US government shutdown, which began on October 1 and ended on November 12, marking the longest federal closure in the country’s history.
