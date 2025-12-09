403
US, UK Foreign Secretaries Meet, Discuss Ukraine, Mideast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and counterpart UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper held a meeting late Monday, discussing the peace plan for Ukraine and the latest developments in the Middle East.
A statement by the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, Tommy Pigott said, "The Secretary and the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation to achieve a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine."
He added, "The Secretary and Foreign Secretary also underscored their shared focus on advancing security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East."
"In addition, they reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law," Pigott concluded. (end)
amm
