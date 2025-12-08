Uzbekistan Sets Ambitious 2030 Targets For Chemical Production And Exports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to at least double its chemical industry output by 2030, increase the production of mineral fertilizers by 1.5 times, and raise export volumes to $1 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These targets were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of proposals focused on increasing production and exports in the chemical industry while also reducing overall manufacturing costs.

At present, there are 21 significant undertakings with a cumulative valuation of $1 billion actively in the execution phase within the sector, alongside supplementary ventures totaling $4.5 billion that are in the preparatory stages for rollout over the forthcoming triennium.



Throughout the presentation, it was highlighted that antiquated production capabilities at numerous prominent chemical facilities have resulted in escalating energy utilization and diminished market competitiveness. For instance, energy expenditures constitute as much as 55 percent of the overall production outlay in the synthesis of nitrogen-based fertilizers.



The president underscored the imperative to implement substantial cost reductions through the integration of energy-efficient technologies and the expedited advancement of digitalization throughout the sector.