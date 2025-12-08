Sky Clean Air Sets Up Operations At New San Diego Location

MENAFN - GetNews)



The family-owned indoor air quality company has moved to a new, convenient address to better serve local residents seeking air duct cleaning, HVAC services, and dryer vent solutions.

Sky Clean Air has officially moved to a new location at 9474 Chesapeake Dr, Ste 902, San Diego, CA 92123, marking an important step in the company's continued commitment to serving homes and businesses across the region. The move provides the team with a more accessible base for meeting the growing demand for air duct cleaning, HVAC services, dryer vent cleaning, and attic care throughout San Diego.







The company's team shared that the new location will help streamline scheduling and allow technicians to reach customers more efficiently. For local residents, it also provides a convenient place to visit the team, ask questions, or learn more about the range of services offered.

As a family-owned business with more than 25 years of experience, Sky Clean Air has built its reputation on professional service, clear communication, and long-term customer relationships. The company provides air duct cleaning, repairs and installation, HVAC installation and repairs, dryer vent cleaning and renewal, and attic and crawl space services. These offerings help improve indoor air quality, reduce energy costs, and create safer living environments for households and commercial spaces.

One of the company's ongoing priorities is maintaining transparency and trust with the community. In this effort, Sky Clean Air continues to be listed in respected local directories. For example, the company maintains a profile with the Chamber of Commerce, where Sky Clean Air is featured as a trusted air duct cleaning service in San Diego. This listing helps customers easily verify company details and find helpful information about the business.

The company is also highlighted on Angi's List, where many customers search for dependable home service providers. In the same spirit, Sky Clean Air encourages homeowners to check out Sky Clean Air on Angi's List to read reviews and learn about the experiences of other San Diego residents who have worked with their team.

“We've always believed that quality work and honest service speak for themselves,” a representative of the company said.“This new space will help us continue delivering dependable air duct and HVAC solutions for families and businesses in San Diego.”

With a trained team and industry-standard equipment, Sky Clean Air aims to help customers keep their homes clean, safe, and comfortable year-round. The company notes that many long-time customers return for additional services and refer neighbors and family members-something they see as a sign of consistent performance and care.

Sky Clean Air welcomes all San Diego residents to visit or schedule a service at their new location at 9474 Chesapeake Dr, Ste 902, San Diego, California.

About Sky Clean Air:

Sky Clean Air is a family-owned indoor air quality company serving San Diego and surrounding areas. With over 25 years of experience, the company provides air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, HVAC installation and repairs, attic services, and more. Its team of trained technicians is dedicated to delivering reliable, professional service for homes and businesses.

