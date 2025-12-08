United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Extension Of Share Repurchase Program
The Stock Repurchase Program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time in the Company's discretion without prior notice, and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The actual number and value of the shares to be purchased will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors including the performance of the price of the Company's common stock, other market conditions, the availability of alternative investment opportunities and other factors the Company deems appropriate.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The Company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the“Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.
For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
