GIM Secures Initial Lending Facility With Natwest To Accelerate Global Growth In Graphene, AI, And Robotics

Malcolm Buchanan, Chair of the North Regional Board, NatWest Group, said:

“NatWest is proud to support pioneering companies like GIM that are driving the next generation of material science and intelligent automation. With the city region already the UK's fastest growing economy, this partnership further underlines Greater Manchester's strength as a centre of excellence for innovation and growth.”

The initial facility is intended to form the foundation of a larger, long-term financing partnership between GIM and NatWest, as GIM continues to expand its global presence, deepen its research base, and scale its manufacturing ecosystem from Great Britain to the Middle East and beyond.

About Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM)

GIM is a world leader in developing and commercialising graphene and other 2D-material technologies, combined with artificial intelligence and robotics. From stronger, lighter composites and advanced hydrogen storage to next-generation concrete and thermal management systems, GIM transforms scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions. Headquartered in Manchester, England, GIM licenses its technologies globally to accelerate industrial performance and sustainability.

About NatWest Group

NatWest is a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.