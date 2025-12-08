American Peace Plan Should Be Complemented By European Contribution In Coordination With Ukraine Macron

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this after a meeting in London with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrinform reports.

"I think we have a lot of cards in our hands: the financing, the quality of equipment and training programs for Ukraine. The fact that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and the fact that the Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions and the U.S. sanctions," Macron emphasized.

According to him, the current idea is to complement the American plan with a European contribution in close coordination with Kyiv.

"The main issue is the convergence of our common positions, the Europeans and Ukrainians, and the US to finalize these peace negotiations and re-engage a new phase in the best possible conditions for Ukraine, for the Europeans, and for our collective security," Macron explained.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in London during talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that unity among all Ukraine's allies, Europe and the United States, is crucial today.

Photo: video screenshot