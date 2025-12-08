403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Syrian President On Liberation Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable of congratulations to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on the liberation day.
He wished the Syrian president good health, more progress and prosperity for the Syrian people. (end)
kda
