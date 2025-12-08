Saudi Arabia, Qatar Sign High-Speed Rail Deal To Link Riyadh And Doha

Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Monday signed a deal to construct a high-speed rail connecting the Gulf kingdoms' capitals.

According to a statement in the official Saudi press, the "high-speed electric passenger railway" would connect Riyadh and Doha.

The Saudi cities of Al-Hofuf and Dammam are also expected to be on the network.

The train would reach speeds exceeding 300 kilometres per hour (186 mph) and the trip would take roughly two hours between the two capitals.

A direct flight between the cities clocks in at around 90 minutes.

The project, set to be completed in six years, expects to serve 10 million passengers per year, the statement said.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the latter's visit to Riyadh.