Shura Council Praises Success Of Doha Forum

The Shura Council convened at its headquarters today, chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, the Council hailed the success of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress".

In this regard, the Council lauded the standing that was deepened by this forum as a leading global platform that gathers leaders of nations, policymakers, and experts, along with the framework it had established for serious dialogue and joint work on global challenges amid accelerating geopolitical, humanitarian, and technological transformations.

The Council noted the content of the forum's agenda in terms of strategic panel discussions that addressed issues on peace and global responsibilities towards Gaza, avenues for the Gulf-European relationship, the challenges associated with funding global health, the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the military field, as well as other relevant subjects.

The Council affirmed that this thoughtful momentum and the wide-ranging presence of over 6,000 participants representing more than 150 countries reflect the growing role of the Doha Forum as a platform where diplomacy meets action, thereby advancing responsibility and global collaboration.

Thereafter, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud, read out the agenda of the session, with the Council duly ratifying the minutes of its previous sitting.

As part of the agenda, the Council considered draft legislation amending certain provisions of Law No. 24 of 2010 regarding the promulgation of the Law (Regulation) on pesticides in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states, submitted to the Council by the revered government.

The Council then resolved to remit that legislation to the Health, General Services, and Environment Committee for further perusal and submission of its report to the Council.

Throughout the session, the Council approved draft legislation amending certain provisions of Law No. 3 of 2016 regulating the registration of births and deaths, following the perusal of the report of the Committee on Legal and Legislative Affairs and discussion of its details by the esteemed Members of the Council.

The session's deliberations proceeded, during which it reviewed the report of the Education, Culture, Sport, and Information Committee, which set out its opinion on the statement of the revered Government pertaining to the proposal put forth by the Council concerning the Cultural Heritage Project for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and took the appropriate decision.

The Council also took note of several reports regarding parliamentary participations and reviewed the report on the participation of HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti as a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Executive Committee and vice-chair of the Committee for the Arab Group in the 39th session of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Cairo last September.

The Council also reviewed the report on the participation of HE Dr Sultan bin Hassan al-Dhabit al-Dosari, Member of the Shura Council and a member of the Union's Executive Committee in the same session.

It likewise reviewed the report on the participation of HE Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki al-Subaie, vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and Member of the Bureau of the Parliament, at the fifty-fifth meeting of the Bureau, which was convened virtually last July. (QNA)