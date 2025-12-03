Earthbrain And AIM Partner To Accelerate Autonomous Earthmoving And Smart Construction Globally

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Earthbrain and AIM partner to accelerate autonomous earthmoving and smart construction

December 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Earthbrain, a smart construction technology company, has entered into a new strategic partnership with AIM Intelligent Machines, the developer of the“world's first” embodied AI platform enabling autonomous operation of heavy machinery.

The partnership combines AI, IoT, and cloud technologies to co-create a new construction operations model that drives the global shift from manual to autonomous job sites.

Since July 2025, the companies have validated the full integration of AIM's AI platform into Earthbrain's ecosystem, achieving significant results in autonomous operation and execution for hydraulic excavators and bulldozers.

This collaboration establishes an end-to-end digital workflow that spans environmental awareness, intelligent safety systems, remote operation, and autonomous execution.

Together, Earthbrain and AIM are addressing long-standing industry challenges – including labor shortages, safety risks, weather disruptions, and productivity inefficiencies – by enabling machines to understand and act intelligently within dynamic environments.

With the technical validation complete, Earthbrain and AIM are now entering the next phase: commercial deployment across Japan and global construction markets. The companies will collaborate with customers to deliver a structured, three-phase training and implementation model to transition from manual operation to fully autonomous workflows.

Through this partnership, the two organizations aim to enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability while setting a new global standard for autonomous construction.

Akinori Onodera, president and CEO, Earthbrain, says:“Construction sites around the world are facing increasingly complex challenges – from labor shortages to heightened safety risks.

“By combining AIM's advanced automation technologies with Earthbrain's Smart Construction, we are entering a new era of autonomous operations where machines can perceive, reason, and act on their own.

“As we move toward the next frontier – the realization of unmanned job sites – we are committed to shaping a smarter and more sustainable future for the construction industry.”

Adam Sadilek, CEO & Founder, AIM, says:“Earthbrain is a global leader in ICT construction innovation. By combining our embodied AI platform with Earthbrain's digital ecosystem, we're enabling machines to engage with unpredictable terrain autonomously – far beyond simple automation.

“Together, we're transforming how the world builds and maintains critical infrastructure.”