Qatar Participates In 15Th International Conference On Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 15th International Conference on Sustainable Development, organized by the Arab Union for Sustainable Development and Environment, which kicked off Monday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo under the theme "Sustainable Development and the Future of Generations."

Executive Director of the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) Dr. Sharifa Al Emadi represented the State of Qata at the conference.

The five-day conference features the participation of experts and officials from Arab institutions concerned with environmental and development issues.

It aims to promote Arab and Arab-international integration in sustainable development issues, spread environmental awareness and the role of family media in building sustainable community awareness, in addition to supporting innovation and environmentally friendly entrepreneurship, highlighting digital risks and ways to protect the family.

It also highlights the role of technology in building a sustainable future, building strategic partnerships that support development and the environment, in addition to supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in turning ideas into feasible projects.

The conference sessions will address a number of topics in this regard, including: sustainable cities and urban transformation, family media and digital transformation: towards sustainable awareness and security, and entrepreneurship and innovation in supporting sustainable development and environmental efforts to highlight the strengthening of the link between the needs of current generations and the rights of future generations, in light of the global expansion in the applications of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the need to support innovation and the use of safe and sustainable technology, and to support family and child issues and empower the Arab creator and innovator.