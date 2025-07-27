Tajikistan Unveils Key Trade Allies Driving Economic Surge In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan revealed its main trade partners for the first half of 2025, highlighting key countries in both export and import operations.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Agency indicates that exports were mainly directed to the Netherlands (27.5 percent of total exports), China (22.1 percent), Türkiye (13.4 percent), Uzbekistan (10.9 percent), Iran (4.9 percent), Russia (5.6 percent), Afghanistan (4.9 percent), and Kazakhstan (4.2 percent), and other countries.

On the import side, the majority of goods came from Russia (26.9 percent), China (26.2 percent), Kazakhstan (14.2 percent), Uzbekistan (5.1 percent), Iran (4.6 percent), Belarus (2.7 percent), South Korea (2.5 percent), Turkey (2.3 percent), Germany (1.5 percent), Japan and the UAE (1.3 percent each), the US and India (1.1 percent each), Pakistan (0.7 percent), and others.

Tajikistan recorded a significant export surplus in trade with several countries, most notably with the Netherlands ($246.4 million), followed by Türkiye ($39.4 million), Afghanistan ($38.2 million), and Croatia ($0.9 million).

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover reached $4.7 billion from January through June 2025, which is a 7.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Exports totaled $955.3 million, showing a 4.3 percent decrease compared to the first half of 2024. In contrast, imports surged by 10.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $3.776 billion.