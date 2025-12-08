Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Delegation From Swedish Parliament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Monday with a delegation of members of parliament from the Kingdom of Sweden, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the fields of development and humanitarian work.

It also discussed international humanitarian challenges, as well as the need to mobilize efforts to support the response in areas affected by conflicts and disasters, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation addressed the State of Qatar's priorities in the field of international cooperation and sustainable development.

She stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries for its role in developing policies and supporting international partnerships that serve common humanitarian and development goals.