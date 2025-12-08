UAE Pavilion At Expo 2025 Osaka Wins For Design At Asia Awards

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has been awarded the Silver Award at the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025, adding to its growing list of global accolades. The award, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, celebrates outstanding design across Asia, honouring projects that carry cultural meaning and creative intent.

The pavilion's architectural vision, designed by the Earth to Ether Design Collective, was inspired by the date palm tree. Its ninety rachis columns, rising up to sixteen metres, created a shaded canopy reflecting the calm of an oasis.

This design gave form to the pavilion's theme, 'Earth to Ether,' expressing the UAE's journey from deep-rooted heritage to future-focused innovations.

Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said:“This award recognises the intention and collaboration that shaped the UAE Pavilion. Earth to Ether was brought to life by a collective of partners from the UAE, Japan and around the world who believed in creating a space that carries meaning and enhances cross-cultural exchange.”

He added that the recognition is a tribute to the shared effort and a design story that reflects the values of the nation, as well as a testament to the five million visitors who chose the pavilion as their favourite destination at the Expo.

The DFA Design for Asia Awards reviewed entries from more than twenty economies, with judging based on creativity, cultural insight, and sustainability. The recognition for the UAE Pavilion highlights its distinctive architectural expression and its role in strengthening cross-cultural exchange.

This latest achievement adds to the pavilion's growing list of global accolades. Earlier this year, the UAE Pavilion was recognised as one of the top three national pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for Architecture and Landscape.

During its six-month run at Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Pavilion became one of the event's most popular destinations, with over five million visitors experiencing its journey.